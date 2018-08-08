202
Kansas GOP primary win 2 years after son’s water slide death

By The Associated Press August 8, 2018 12:07 pm 08/08/2018 12:07pm
Scott Schwab, who won the republican primary for Secretary of State, addresses a watch party gathering during Tuesday's election night gathering on Aug. 7, 2018 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Overland Park, Kan. (John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas state representative who won the Republican primary for secretary of state on the second anniversary of his 10-year-old son’s death on a giant water slide says it was a “day full of paradox.”

The Kansas City Star reports that Rep. Scott Schwab, of Olathe, says he and his family didn’t spend Tuesday “caring a whole lot about politics.”

Schwab’s son, Caleb Schwab, was decapitated on Aug. 7, 2016, when he was riding the 17-story Verruckt water slide at the Schlitterbahn park in Kansas City, Kansas.

Schwab said during his victory speech at an Overland Park hotel that he and his family would have loved to have Caleb with them on the stage. He said they “took a moment and said, ‘God, say hi to him for us.'”

