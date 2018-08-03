202
Dollywood says $37M Wildwood Grove expansion to open in 2019

By The Associated Press August 3, 2018 10:47 pm 08/03/2018 10:47pm
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2013, file photo, Dolly Parton speaks during a news conference to announce plans to expand her Dollywood properties in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Parton's Dollywood amusement park has announced a $37 million expansion with rides, a restaurant and live entertainment. (AP Photo/Amy Smotherman Burgess, Knoxville News Sentinel, File)

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) — Dolly Parton’s Dollywood amusement park has announced a $37 million expansion with rides, a restaurant and live entertainment.

The expansion is called Wildwood Grove and is planned to open next year.

Dollywood said in a news release that the investment meets the company’s 2013 commitment of $300 million over a 10-year period, four years ahead of schedule.

The expansion will include six ride attractions, featuring a suspended family roller coaster called The Dragonflier. There will also be various indoor and outdoor play areas for families.

Parton said in the release that Wildwood Grove will give visitors a place to “explore, play and imagine together — but more importantly — it’s a place where they can spend more time together.”

