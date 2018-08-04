202
Home » Life & Style » Caution on the road…

Caution on the road urged as Sturgis Motorcycle Rally begins

By The Associated Press August 4, 2018 12:25 pm 08/04/2018 12:25pm
Share

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is underway in the Black Hills of western South Dakota.

Several hundred thousand people are expected this year, and public safety officials are reminding bikers and other motorists to stay alert.

In recent years, the most deadly rally was the 75th anniversary event in 2015, which drew a record 739,000 bikers. During that rally, 14 people died in motorcycle wrecks throughout the state.

Officials say there were eight traffic fatalities last year.

The rally began its 10-day run Friday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Life & Style Living News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500