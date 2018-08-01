202
Home » Life & Style » Autopsy shows Bonnaroo death…

Autopsy shows Bonnaroo death caused by drug overdose

By The Associated Press August 1, 2018 11:13 am 08/01/2018 11:13am
Share

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (AP) — Autopsy results show a man who died while attending the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee accidently overdosed on drugs.

The Tennessean cited a toxicology report that said 32-year-old Michael Donivan Craddock Jr. of Mt. Juliet had cocaine, alcohol and high levels of a psychedelic amphetamine in his system when he died.

Craddock was found dead on June 8 in a car at a festival campground.

Dozens of people were treated for heat-related issues at the four-day summer festival. The death was the 13th in the festival’s 17-year history.

___

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Life & Style Living News Music News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500