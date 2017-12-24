‘The Florida Project’ is reality for young star’s stand-in

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — A low-rent motel near Walt Disney World isn’t just the setting for the acclaimed film “The Florida Project” — it’s also home for the 7-year-old stand-in for the movie’s young star.

An Orlando Sentinel report says Rebekah Wiggins has the same brown shade of hair as Brooklynn Prince, who played the spirited girl Moonee in the film.

The girls are the same age and size. Last year, Rebekah posed on set for technicians adjusting lighting and in scenes where cameras showed Moonee shot from behind.

Rebekah has lived for three years in the same sort of motel portrayed in the movie. She lives in a $250-a-week room with her parents and four siblings.

The film’s director, Sean Baker, says he’s been trying to get Rebekah’s family into a housing program so they can have some stability.

