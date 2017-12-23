201.5
Queen’s cousin apologizes for jewelry some found offensive

By The Associated Press December 23, 2017 6:10 am 12/23/2017 06:10am
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin has apologized for wearing jewelry that some observers on social media found offensive.

A spokesman for Princess Michael of Kent said late Friday that she is “very sorry and distressed” that a brooch featuring the head of a black man caused offense.

Some social media observers suggested it was a racist slight to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s fiancee, whose mother is African-American. The princess has worn the brooch many times before.

The princess, who entered the royal family when she married Prince Michael of Kent, wore the brooch to a Christmas lunch hosted by the queen earlier this week. Markle was among the guests.

Markle and Harry plan to marry at Windsor Castle in May. There was no indication the brooch offended either Markle or Harry.

