Las Vegas’ overhauled Monte Carlo transforming into Park MGM

In this Dec. 6, 2017 photo, people walk through the newly renovated lobby at the Monte Carlo hotel and casino in Las Vegas. The Monte Carlo is undergoing renovations to become the Park MGM. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The transformation of the antiquated Monte Carlo casino-hotel in Las Vegas into two higher-end properties is well underway.

With a robust art collection, rooms that have a residential feel and an overall romantic atmosphere, the renovation of the property contrasts sharply with the city’s stereotypical glitz.

The changes will result in the 2,700-room Park MGM and the approximately 290-room NoMad Las Vegas.

MGM Resorts International partnered with New York hotelier Sydell Group for the project.

Sydell expects to have 90 percent of the Park MGM’s rooms overhauled by next week. Guests are already being assigned renovated rooms, which feature a cozy nook with a picture window and built-in settee, eclectic artwork and accent walls.

The redesign is aimed at attracting younger, affluent visitors who favor modern aesthetics over kitschy themes.

