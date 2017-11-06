201.5
Storms rip through East, Midwest; 2 dead in flooded home

By The Associated Press November 6, 2017 10:29 am 11/06/2017 10:29am
Jean Schweitzer, 79, of Erie, Pa., from left and her daughter Betsy Yochim, 55, of Harborcreek Township, Pa., are helped out of the Belle Valley Fire Department in Millcreek Township, Erie County, Pa., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, by Chris Parker, of the Millcreek Paramedic Service, following severe flooding in the area. About 100 people were rescued who were playing bingo in the social hall at the fire department. No injuries were reported. (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP)

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say two people have died after a home flooded and partially collapsed in Pennsylvania during a severe storm with straight-line winds and heavy rain.

Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone says there was eight feet of water inside the house when firefighters arrived Sunday night. Scuba divers found the men’s bodies.

Emergency officials suspect tornadoes and straight-line winds left behind a trail of damage Sunday that started in Indiana and continued through Ohio and into Pennsylvania.

Six people were hurt at a restaurant in Celina (suh-LEYE’-nuh) in western Ohio where the winds also tore the roof off a factory. None of the injuries there are believed to be life-threatening.

Near Cleveland, thousands of people were without power Monday and told it could take a few days to restore electricity.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

