201.5
Home » Latest News » Living News » Life & Style » Copy of Gettysburg Address…

Copy of Gettysburg Address to be on display in Springfield

By The Associated Press November 6, 2017 9:05 am 11/06/2017 09:05am
Share

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — One of the five surviving copies of the Gettysburg Address written by Abraham Lincoln will be on display this month in Springfield.

Officials with the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum say the facility will have the copy available for the public to view from Nov. 13-26 to mark the anniversary of the speech. Lincoln delivered it Nov. 19, 1863 at the dedication of a cemetery for soldiers killed in the Battle of Gettysburg.

Museum executive director Alan Lowe says the handwritten copy of the speech “is a physical link to that key moment in history.” The museum plans other events to mark the anniversary. The 33rd Illinois Volunteer Regiment Band will perform Nov. 18.

On Nov. 18 and 19 historic interpreters will portray Civil War soldiers for museum visitors.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Latest News Life & Style Living News Travel News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest