New Mexico: Balloon rides, natural wonders, Georgia O’Keeffe

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (AP) — A visit to New Mexico offers stunning natural wonders amid wide expanses of desert and mountains.

In Albuquerque, attractions include historic Old Town, the Sandia Peak Tramway and balloon rides. Santa Fe can feel a bit like a tourist theme park compared to other parts of the state but visitors will want to see the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum and Meow Wolf, an immersive experience that’s a cross between psychedelic art and a haunted house.

Among the state’s other-worldly landscapes are Tent Rocks National Monument and Valles Caldera National Preserve. Hiking at Tent Rocks takes you through cone-shaped white rocks left by volcanic eruptions. Another volcanic landscape is the 13-mile-wide circular depression at Valles Caldera, where forests, grassland valleys and mountain meadows offer a stark contrast to the surrounding desert.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.