201.5
Home » Latest News » Living News » Life & Style » Bicyclist who was run…

Bicyclist who was run over by firetruck sues Ohio city

By The Associated Press October 30, 2017 8:49 am 10/30/2017 08:49am
Share

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio college student who was run over by a firetruck while riding a bicycle is suing the city of Dayton.

The Dayton Daily News reports that Quinton Kane suffered serious injuries in the collision two years ago. The University of Dayton student was riding in a bike lane when the firetruck making a non-emergency run didn’t yield and struck him while turning into a parking lot.

Dayton fire officials said at the time that there were three firefighters and one fire lieutenant aboard the emergency vehicle.

The lawsuit filed this month seeks at least $25,000.

A message seeking comment on the lawsuit was left Monday for a city spokeswoman.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Latest News Life & Style Living News National News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest