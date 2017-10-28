201.5
AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

By The Associated Press October 28, 2017 3:30 am 10/28/2017 03:30am
Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s images include a surfer dwarfed by a wave in Portugal; demonstrators at a burning barricade taunting riot police in Nairobi, Kenya; and pilgrims taking part in an annual celebration for the patron saint of highland farmers in Germany.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Oct. 21-27, 2017.

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

