How to find housing after the military

Buying a home can be overwhelming for anyone, but when you’re leaving the military, you may have some growing pains. You move from the sameness of military-owned housing into all the variables of the housing market. So, where do you start if you’re leaving the military and buying your first home at the same time?

This content is sponsored by Cropp Metcalfe

First, don’t feel pressured to buy right away. Even though you may be itching to own your own place, buying a home may not be the most important thing to do once you retire. If you’re planning to retire in the area where you’re already stationed, then you may have done the research beforehand.

However, if you’re navigating a move in addition to finding housing, you owe it to yourself to take your time.

“People with fewer competing priorities are more likely to make an informed decision,” the Military Wallet says.

Give yourself time to settle into your new area. Make sure you understand the local market, the neighborhoods, the schools, whatever is most important to you. The beginning of a post-military transition is a great time to rent and keep your eyes open for what you really want.

Second, check your eligibility for a home loan through the Veterans Affairs Office. The VA has a variety of loans at competitive interest rates available to retired military members, including housing grants for disabled veterans to modify their existing home, cash out refinancing and interest rate refinancing.

As of 2018, it could guarantee up to $453,100 of the total loan, with no down payment and no private mortgage insurance, according to military.com. This rate changes by the year and also depends on the area where you’re looking to buy.

If you don’t qualify for a VA home financing loan, you can check out other government-sponsored financing, such as loans with the U.S. Department of Agriculture or the Federal Housing Administration. Another option is contacting local credit unions in your area, as many of them give military discounts on certain loans.

Whatever your situation, you have time. You have options. You can start the next phase of life with some peace of mind.

