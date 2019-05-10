Fun military freebies and deals

If your summer vacation plans include sightseeing around D.C., don’t forget your military ID. That card will be the golden ticket to discounts and freebies all over the District.

This content is sponsored by Cropp Metcalfe

The Spy Museum is the only espionage museum in the United States. It showcases the biggest collection of spy artifacts in the country, which “bring to life the strategies and techniques of the men and women behind some of the most secretive espionage missions in world history,” according to the website. Active duty and veterans get $5 off price admission.

The National Aquarium in Baltimore offers discounted military-rate tickets when bought at one of the local bases, such as Fort Belvoir, Fort Myer, Bolling and Andrews AFB. Check with your local MWR or ITT office for details.

The Blue Star Theatres program offers discounts and complimentary tickets to military across the United States. The Signature Theatre offers 25% off full price tickets for active duty personnel, veterans and their immediate families, and the Folger Shakespeare Library and Ford’s Theater offer tickets to military at 50% off. Click here for a full list of participating theaters.

Bobby McKey’s Dueling Piano Bar offers free cover charges for service members and their spouses from Monday to Friday. You can also get 20% off your food and drink tab on Fridays.

If you’re looking to enjoy America’s sport in the country’s capital, The Washington Nationals offer sweet deals to all active duty or retired military personnel: up to 30% off face value of seating and a $5-10 spending credit for concessions and merchandise

An America the Beautiful Pass is available from the National Park Service every year for active duty military members and dependents, as well as the Reserve and National Guard. Take your pass to explore the waterfalls and boating at Great Falls Park (18 miles from the city center in McLean, Virginia) or Fort Washington (15 miles from the city center in Ft. Washington, Maryland) to see 19th century battlements and war relics. Be sure to pack a picnic and your fishing pole.

When it comes to deals all year long, here is a truly staggering list from Military Benefits—everything from discounted oil changes to gym memberships to retail outfitters.

If you’re looking for military discounts on a meal in the District, here’s a list of the chain restaurants that offer deals to servicemen and servicewomen, anywhere from 10-50% off their usual fare. They include Hard Rock Café, Applebee’s, Cracker Barrel, Chick-fil-A, Quiznos and more.

But the District offers a military benefit beyond baseball tickets or a cheap meal. If you are active duty or newly retired military looking for a new career in the D.C. area, CroppMetcalfe may be the next step for you.

This HVAC and plumbling company offers training that is covered by VA benefits, a housing stipend and mentoring from people who are committed to helping veterans transition into civilian life as smoothly as possible. Contact CroppMetcalfe for more information on employment and training opportunities for veterans.