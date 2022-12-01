Germany 4, Costa Rica 2

Germany 1 3 — 4 Costa Rica 0 2 — 2 First Half_1, Germany, Gnabry, (Raum), 10th minute. Second Half_2,…

Germany 1 3 — 4 Costa Rica 0 2 — 2

First Half_1, Germany, Gnabry, (Raum), 10th minute.

Second Half_2, Costa Rica, Tejeda, 58th; 3, Costa Rica, Neuer, 70th; 4, Germany, Havertz, (Fullkrug), 73rd; 5, Germany, Havertz, (Gnabry), 85th; 6, Germany, Fullkrug, (Sane), 89th+1.

Goalies_Germany, Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp; Costa Rica, Keylor Navas, Esteban Alvarado, Patrick Sequeira.

Yellow Cards_Duarte, Costa Rica, 77th.

Referee_Stephanie Frappart. Assistant Referees_Neuza Ines Back, Karen Janett Diaz Medina, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Said Martinez.

A_67,054.

