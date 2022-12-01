Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Home » Latin America News » Germany 4, Costa Rica 2

Germany 4, Costa Rica 2

The Associated Press

December 1, 2022, 4:07 PM

Germany 1 3 4
Costa Rica 0 2 2

First Half_1, Germany, Gnabry, (Raum), 10th minute.

Second Half_2, Costa Rica, Tejeda, 58th; 3, Costa Rica, Neuer, 70th; 4, Germany, Havertz, (Fullkrug), 73rd; 5, Germany, Havertz, (Gnabry), 85th; 6, Germany, Fullkrug, (Sane), 89th+1.

Goalies_Germany, Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp; Costa Rica, Keylor Navas, Esteban Alvarado, Patrick Sequeira.

Yellow Cards_Duarte, Costa Rica, 77th.

Referee_Stephanie Frappart. Assistant Referees_Neuza Ines Back, Karen Janett Diaz Medina, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Said Martinez.

A_67,054.

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

