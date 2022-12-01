Germany 4, Costa Rica 2

|Germany
|1
|3
|—
|4
|Costa Rica
|0
|2
|—
|2
First Half_1, Germany, Gnabry, (Raum), 10th minute.
Second Half_2, Costa Rica, Tejeda, 58th; 3, Costa Rica, Neuer, 70th; 4, Germany, Havertz, (Fullkrug), 73rd; 5, Germany, Havertz, (Gnabry), 85th; 6, Germany, Fullkrug, (Sane), 89th+1.
Goalies_Germany, Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp; Costa Rica, Keylor Navas, Esteban Alvarado, Patrick Sequeira.
Yellow Cards_Duarte, Costa Rica, 77th.
Referee_Stephanie Frappart. Assistant Referees_Neuza Ines Back, Karen Janett Diaz Medina, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Said Martinez.
A_67,054.
___
