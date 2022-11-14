World Cup Soccer Sites

2026 — United States, Canada, Mexico 2022 — Qatar 2018 — Russia 2014 — Brazil 2010 — South Africa 2006…

2026 — United States, Canada, Mexico

2022 — Qatar

2018 — Russia

2014 — Brazil

2010 — South Africa

2006 — Germany

2002 — Japan, South Korea

1998 — France

1994 — United States

1990 — Italy

1986 — Mexico

1982 — Spain

1978 — Argentina

1974 — West Germany

1970 — Mexico

1966 — England

1962 — Chile

1958 — Sweden

1954 — Switzerland

1950 — Brazil

1938 — France

1934 — Italy

1930 — Uruguay

