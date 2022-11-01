WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy barrage on Ukraine | Russia recruiting U.S.-trained Afghan commandos | Ships with Ukrainian grain may be blocked | US military performs onsite weapons inspections
Tropical Storm Lisa forms in Caribbean, likely to grow

The Associated Press

November 1, 2022, 12:30 AM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Lisa formed Monday in the Caribbean south of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands and was forecast to make landfall, likely as a hurricane, in Central America later in the week.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kmh) and was moving west at 12 mph (19 kph). The center of the storm was located about 290 miles (470 kilometers) south-southeast of Grand Cayman.

Belize issued a hurricane watch for its entire coastline and Honduras issued a hurricane watch for its Bay Islands, Roatan being the best known of them. Guatemala and Mexico issued tropical storm watches.

