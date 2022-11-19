Sports on TV for Sunday, November 20

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, November 20 AUTO RACING 7:55 a.m. ESPN2 — Formula 1:…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, November 20 AUTO RACING 7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM World Superbikes: Round 12, Victoria, Australia (Taped)

CFL FOOTBALL 6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Grey Cup: Toronto vs. Winnipeg, Championship, Regina, Saskatchewan

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 10:30 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Charleston Classic: Furman vs. South Carolina, Seventh-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Murray St. vs. Tulsa, Third-Place Game, Conway, S.C.

12 p.m.

ACCN — James Madison at North Carolina

CBSSN — Jersey Mike’s Classic: La Salle vs. Georgetown, Third-Place Game, Montego Bay, Jamaica

12:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Charleston Classic: Old Dominion vs. Davidson, Third-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, Championship Uncasville, Conn.

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: UMass vs. Charlotte, Championship, Conway, S.C.

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Jersey Mike’s Classic: Wake Forest vs. Loyola Marymount, Championship, Montego Bay, Jamaica

3 p.m.

ESPN — Continental Tire Main Event: Illinois vs. Virginia, Championship, Las Vegas

FS1 — Wagner at Seton Hall

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Nebraska

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Virginia Tech vs. Charleston, Championship, Charleston, S.C.

ESPNU — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, Third-Place Game, Uncasville, Conn.

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas: DePaul vs. Oklahoma St., Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas

5 p.m.

FS1 — Delaware St. at UConn

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Miami (Ohio) vs. Indiana, Indianapolis

ESPN — Continental Tire Main Event: Baylor vs. UCLA, Third-Place Game, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Penn St. vs. Colorado, Third-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas: Santa Clara vs. UCF, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas

ESPNEWS — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Colorado vs. Boise St., Fifth-Place Game, Conway, S.C.

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio at Michigan

ESPN — Kentucky vs. Gonzaga, Spokane, Wash.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Oregon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 1 p.m.

FS1 — NC State at UConn

2 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia at Georgia Tech

3 p.m.

ABC — South Carolina at Stanford

4 p.m.

ACCN — Ball St. at Notre Dame

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Idaho St. at Washington

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY 1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Northwestern vs. North Carolina, Championship, Storrs, Conn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — FCS Football Selection Show

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Tennessee

1 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Nebraska

2 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Florida

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon

4 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Dover, Del.

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Southwestern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Houston (Taped)

FIGURE SKATING 4 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix Figure Skating, Sapporo, Japan (Taped)

FIH HOCKEY (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

NHLN — Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Seattle

GOLF 1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club – Gold Course, Naples, Fla.

HORSE RACING 12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

NBATV — Delaware at Maine

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Buffalo, Philadelphia at Indianapolis, NY Jets at New England

FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Atlanta, LA Rams at New Orleans, Detroit at NY Giants, Carolina at Baltimore, Washington at Houston

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Denver

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Minnesota, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Kansas City at LA Chargers

SOCCER (MEN’S) 11 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Ecuador, Group A, Al Khor, Qatar

TENNIS 8:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Final

11 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Final —

