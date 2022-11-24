Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Weather on Thanksgiving Day | Safely tossing grease from feast | Best times to hit the roads | Grocery store hours
Sports on TV for Friday, November 25

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 11:15 AM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, November 25
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

12:30 p.m.

BTN — Jackson St. at Indiana

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas

FS1 — Texas A&M at DePaul

1:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

ESPNU — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Detroit Mercy at Washington St.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

ESPNEWS — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

6 p.m.

ACCN — Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia

ESPNU — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: Iowa vs. Clemson, Second Round, Niceville, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas

8 p.m.

ACCN — Charleston Southern at Virginia Tech

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: California vs. TCU, Second Round, Niceville, Fla.

ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas

11:30 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

12 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.

FS2 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Maryland vs. DePaul, Fort Myers, Fla.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Legacy: UConn vs. Duke, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

7 p.m.

SECN — Colorado at Tennessee

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Phil Knight Legacy: Iowa vs. Oregon St., Semifinal, Portland, Ore.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — Tulane at Cincinnati

CBS — Utah St. at Boise St.

CBSSN — Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan

ESPN — Baylor at Texas

ESPNU — Toledo at W. Michigan

3 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona St. at Arizona

3:30 p.m.

ABC — NC State at North Carolina

CBS — Arkansas at Missouri

CBSSN — New Mexico at Colorado St.

4 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Iowa

4:30 p.m.

FOX — UCLA at California

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Florida at Florida St.

10 p.m.

FS1 — Wyoming at Fresno St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Nebraska

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Stanford

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern Cal

GOLF
5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

10 a.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Spanish Women’s Open, Second Round, Alferini Golf, Málaga, Spain

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia

5 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

NBATV — New Orleans at Memphis

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Denver at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.

NHLN — Carolina at Boston

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

8 p.m.

TNT — St. Louis at Tampa Bay

SOCCER (MEN’S)
5 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Wales vs. Iran, Group B, Al Rayyan, Qatar

8 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Senegal, Group A, Doha, Qatar

11 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Ecuador, Group A, Al Rayyan, Qatar

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. U.S., Group B, Al Khor, Qatar

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Tunsia vs. Australia, Group D, Al Wakrah, Qatar

TENNIS
10 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Semifinal —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

