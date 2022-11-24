South Korea 0, Uruguay 0

|South Korea
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Uruguay
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_None.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_South Korea, Seung Gyu Kim, Jo Hyeonwoo, Beom-keun Song; Uruguay, Sergio Rochet, Sebastian Sosa, Fernando Muslera.
Yellow Cards_Caceres, Uruguay, 57th; Gue-sung, South Korea, 88th.
Referee_Clement Turpin. Assistant Referees_Nicolas Danos, Cyril Gringore, Jerome Brisard. 4th Official_Istvan Kovacs.
A_41,663.
___
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.