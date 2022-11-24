South Korea 0, Uruguay 0

South Korea 0 0 — 0 Uruguay 0 0 — 0 First Half_None. Second Half_None. Goalies_South Korea, Seung Gyu Kim,…

South Korea 0 0 — 0 Uruguay 0 0 — 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_South Korea, Seung Gyu Kim, Jo Hyeonwoo, Beom-keun Song; Uruguay, Sergio Rochet, Sebastian Sosa, Fernando Muslera.

Yellow Cards_Caceres, Uruguay, 57th; Gue-sung, South Korea, 88th.

Referee_Clement Turpin. Assistant Referees_Nicolas Danos, Cyril Gringore, Jerome Brisard. 4th Official_Istvan Kovacs.

A_41,663.

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.