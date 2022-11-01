WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy barrage on Ukraine | Russia recruiting U.S.-trained Afghan commandos | Ships with Ukrainian grain may be blocked | US military performs onsite weapons inspections
Canadian man in custody after allegedly killing Mexican cop

The Associated Press

November 1, 2022, 4:47 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Canadian man was in custody after allegedly shooting and killing a police officer responding to a call in the Mexican resort town of Tulum, prosecutors said Tuesday.

On Monday, police in Tulum had responded to a report of a man firing at a car, according to the Quintana Roo state prosecutor’s offfice. When they arrived in the community of Francisco Hu May, a man fired at them, striking one officer who died later.

The shooter, identified only as “Patrick C” in line with Mexican law enforcement policy, then entered his home and set fire to it before running back out. The man was shot by police in the leg and hospitalized in Playa del Carmen.

Quintana Roo’s state security agency also confirmed the police officer’s death.

