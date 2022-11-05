ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC Voter guide | DC Ward 3 candidates | Marylanders to vote on marijuana legalization
5 women found dead in city in southern Mexico

The Associated Press

November 4, 2022, 7:43 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Five women were found dead Friday in the city of Cuautla, south of Mexico City.

The women’s bodies were found at two different spots in the city, known as a weekend getaway for Mexico City residents.

The prosecutor in Morelos state, where Cuautla is located, said the killings appear to have been carried out by a drug gang, possibly as part of some sort of dispute.

Prosecutor Uriel Carmona said the bodies were found near a hand-lettered sign of the kind often used by drug gangs in Mexico to send messages. He said investigations into the killings continued.

Women’s killings have been a growing problem in Mexico in recent years.

Latin America News | World News

