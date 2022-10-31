HALLOWEEN NEWS: Halloween safety tips | DC sponsors family-friendly events | Making safe costume decisions | How long does candy last? | See Halloween displays
Home » Latin America News » Tropical Storm Lisa forms…

Tropical Storm Lisa forms in Caribbean, likely to grow

The Associated Press

October 31, 2022, 11:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Lisa formed Monday in the Caribbean south of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands and was forecast to make landfall, likely as a hurricane, in Central America later in the week.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kmh) and was moving west at 14 mph (22 kph). The center of the storm was located about 175 miles (285 kilometers) south of Kingston, Jamaica.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

What the new measures in 2022 FEVS reveal about the federal workforce

Want to see the office space of the future? GSA wants to show you the way

USCIS out in front again by hiring a user experience director

AFGE heightens calls for major SSA workforce improvements at union rally

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up