Tropical Storm Lisa forms in Caribbean, likely to grow

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Lisa formed Monday in the Caribbean south of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands and…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Lisa formed Monday in the Caribbean south of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands and was forecast to make landfall, likely as a hurricane, in Central America later in the week.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kmh) and was moving west at 14 mph (22 kph). The center of the storm was located about 175 miles (285 kilometers) south of Kingston, Jamaica.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.