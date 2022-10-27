RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin says West wants world domination | Ukrainian cats up for adoption | Russia, NATO hold nuclear drills
Home » Latin America News » Puerto Rico nonprofit director…

Puerto Rico nonprofit director sentenced in fatal arson case

The Associated Press

October 27, 2022, 11:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The director of a nonprofit that helped disabled people in Puerto Rico was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after pleading guilty in a case in which his center was set on fire by three other suspects, one of whom died in the act, officials said Thursday.

Rafael García Sánchez was accused of conspiring to set fire to the Organization for Helping People with Disabilities in July 2016 and filing a fraudulent $250,000 insurance claim, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

One of the suspects in the case died of burns when starting the fire, authorities said, adding that the other suspects staged an accident scene and originally told police the man was burned while working on an electric generator.

The two other suspects have pled guilty and are in prison. One of them is García’s nephew, who was the half-brother of the suspect who died. The other suspect was a friend of theirs, prosecutor Alexander Alum told The Associated Press.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

AFGE joins calls to fire State Dept diplomat for allegedly posting anti-Semitic content

AFGE heightens calls for major SSA workforce improvements at union rally

Navy to break up some big contracts to increase small business participation

Pentagon: Despite Russia's war, China still top threat to US

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up