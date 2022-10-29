MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Palmeiras beat Boca Juniors to win women’s Copa Libertadores

The Associated Press

October 29, 2022, 12:17 AM

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s Palmeiras won its first women’s Copa Libertadores title after beating Argentina’s Boca Juniors 4-1 in the decider on Friday at the Casa Blanca Stadium in Quito, Ecuadro.

Ary Borges opened the scoring for the Brazilians in the fifth minute but Brisa Priori levelled eight minutes later. Palmeiras controlled the match after the break and scored with Byanca (48th), Poliana (57th) and Bia Zaneratto (88th minute).

Palmeiras won all its six matches in the tournament. The team from Sao Paulo scored 19 goals and conceded only three.

Brazilian teams have won 11 out of 14 editions of the women’s Copa Libertadores. Corinthians and Sao Jose have won it three times each and Ferroviaria and Santos twice each.

Two Brazilian teams will play on Saturday for the men’s Copa Libertadores title, also in Ecuador. Flamengo and underdogs Athletico will take part in the third consecutive all-Brazilian decider of the tournament.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

