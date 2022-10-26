RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Nuke agency thickens plot over alleged dirty bomb | 'New Marshall Plan' in works for Ukraine | Ukraine cites success in downing drones
Brazilian 16-year-old Endrick scores 1st goals as pro

The Associated Press

October 26, 2022, 12:18 AM

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s 16-year-old Endrick scored his first two professional goals playing on Tuesday for Brazil’s Palmeiras. The striker was a key to the team’s 3-1 win at Athletico, which put the Sao Paulo club closer to its 11th Brazilian championship title.

Endrick made his debut earlier this month in another Brazilian championship match, a 4-0 victory against Coritiba.

Athletico, which fielded its reserves due to Saturday’s Copa Libertadores final against fellow Brazil team Flamengo, opened the scoring in the 30th minute with a goal by Matheus Felipe.

Endrick, who joined after the break, scored his first in the 59th minute. He added a second in the 70th minute with a header from close range. Gustavo Gomez netted the third in the 76th minute.

Palmeiras has 74 points after 34 matches and is closing in on the title.

The striker signed a deal with Palmeiras in May with a release fee at 60 million euros ($64 million).

Endrick has impressed Brazilian greats such as Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Kaká. FIFA allows Endrick to transfer only when he turns 18.

