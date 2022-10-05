RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia’s military woes mount | Russian missiles slam into city near nuke plant | Ukraine leader says Putin wouldn't survive nuclear attack
5 migrants killed in SUV crash in Mexico’s Veracruz state

The Associated Press

October 6, 2022, 7:21 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Five migrants were killed and seven others injured Thursday in a highway accident in Mexico’s Gulf coast state of Veracruz.

Immigration authorities said all of the injured migrants were Nicaraguans. The dead might be as well, but the National Immigration Institute said it was still working to identify them.

Local media reported that the SUV carrying the migrants flipped, apparently throwing some from the vehicle.

Central Americans seeking to reach the U.S. border are often packed unsafely into vehicles by migrant traffickers. In December, a truck carrying migrants overturned on a highway in the southern state of Chiapas, killing at least 56 people.

