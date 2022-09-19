Remembering the Queen: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates | Bidens pay respects to Queen | Queen prepared transition to Charles | Photos from London
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico´s Pacific coast

The Associated Press

September 19, 2022, 2:50 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook Mexico’s central Pacific coast on Monday, setting off an earthquake alarm in the capital.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey, which had initially put the magnitude at 7.5.

It said the quake was centered 37 kilometers (23 miles) southeast of Aquila near the boundary of Colima and Michoacan states and at a depth of 15.1 kilometers (9.4 miles).

Michoacan’s Public Security department said there were no immediate reports of significant damage in that state beyond some cracks in buildings in the town of Coalcoman.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum also tweeted that there were no reports of damage in the capital

Alarms for the new quake came less than an hour after a quake alarms warbled in a nationwide earthquake simulation marking major, deadly quakes that struck on the same date in 1985 and 2017.

