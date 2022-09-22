RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: No letup in fighting as missile strikes keep hitting Ukraine | DC prayer service honors war victims | Economist: Ukraine needs funds | Ukrainian forces recover bodies in battlefields
Home » Latin America News » Fire in Argentina refinery…

Fire in Argentina refinery kills three

The Associated Press

September 22, 2022, 12:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A fire at an oil refinery in southwestern Argentina killed at least three people early Thursday, according to local authorities.

Firefighters worked throughout the morning to extinguish the blaze that started at a storage tank at the New American Oil refinery, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) from the provincial capital of Neuquen, .

The fire quickly spread throughout the refinery and local media outlets published video showing a massive explosion followed by dark clouds of smoke rising from the facility.

Three workers at the refinery died, said Mayor Gustavo Suárez of the nearby town of Plaza Huincul,

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the Neuquen provincial government said.

The fire quickly “took over the entire refinery,” said Roberto Bello, a law enforcement officer with the Neuquén Police Department.

The Private Oil Workers’ Union of the Río Negro, Neuquén and La Pampa provinces called for a workers’ strike, saying it is “fed up with the lack of commitment to the life of workers.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

CIA aims to decrease median hiring time ‘by orders of magnitude’ by December

VA EHR ‘not even close’ to meeting patient needs right now, deputy secretary tells senators

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

CISA, industry expanding effort to secure operational technology

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up