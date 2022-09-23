RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine defenders, Putin ally in prisoner swap | Tears for Russians called up to fight | DC prayer service honors war victims | Economist: Ukraine needs funds
Home » Latin America News » AP Week in Pictures:…

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press

September 23, 2022, 12:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sept. 16 – 22, 2022

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | National News | World News

DOJ finds VA employees can’t be sued by states for providing agency-approved abortions

Pentagon to boost housing stipends in areas where rental costs have ballooned

Senate pulls SBIR back from brink of sunsetting

CISA, industry expanding effort to secure operational technology

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up