Official: Former Puerto Rico governor Wanda Vázquez arrested on corruption charges

The Associated Press

August 4, 2022, 7:34 AM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Official: Former Puerto Rico governor Wanda Vázquez arrested on corruption charges.

