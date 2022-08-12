WAR IN UKRAINE: UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant | Ukrainian dairy farm struggles to survive | West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal | McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine
Home » Latin America News » Gang violence leaves 11…

Gang violence leaves 11 dead in Mexican border city

The Associated Press

August 12, 2022, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A gang riot inside a border prison that left two inmates dead quickly spread to the streets of Ciudad Juarez where alleged gang members killed nine more people, including four employees of a radio station, security officials said Friday.

The federal government’s security undersecretary, Ricardo Mejía Berdeja, said the violence started inside the state prison after 1 p.m. Thursday, when member of the Mexicles gang attacked members of the rival Chapos.

Two inmates were killed and 20 injured.

Then suspected gang members outside the prison began burning businesses and shooting up Ciudad Juarez.

“They attacked the civilian, innocent population like a sort of revenge,” President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said. “It wasn’t just the clash between two groups, but it got to the point in which they began to shoot civilians, innocent people. That is the most unfortunate thing in this affair.”

Mejía said four employees of MegaRadio who were broadcasting a live promotional event outside a business were killed in the shooting.

The violence came two days after drug cartel gunmen burned vehicles and businesses in the western states of Jalisco and Guanajuato in response to the arrest of a high-ranking cartel leader.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

DEIA working group aims for more ‘comprehensive’ IG research

From IT to workforce to CX, agencies must justify their investments decisions in 2024

One prime contractor is growing its own startups with promising technology

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up