WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Home » Latin America News » Shein clothing line drops…

Shein clothing line drops Maya blouse as Mexico complains

The Associated Press

July 21, 2022, 2:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The fast-fashion online clothing seller Shein said Thursday it has dropped an embroidered floral blouse after the Mexican government complained it appropriated designs made for generations by Mayan women on Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula.

The bold colored, heavily embroidered flowers and swirl patterns are normally used by Mayan women on loose-fitting, calf-length white cotton shifts that are ideal for the region’s heat.

The version offered by Shein more resembled a traditional blouse.

Shein said it had removed “the product in question” from its website. “It is not our intent to infringe anyone’s valid intellectual property and it is not our business model to do so,” the Chinese-based company said in a statement.

Mexico’s Culture Department said Wednesday that it had sent a letter to Shein demanding an explanation.

“These designs are handed down from generation to generation, and thus they are product of the collective creativity that belongs to the Maya people,” the department wrote in the letter.

“They represent not only their natural surroundings, but they also form part of their cosmovision, because they are related to the joy of living, they reflect their emotions and feelings, and thus they form part of their identity as Maya people and Mayan culture,” the department said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OMB sets deadline for agencies to deliver future office space plans

IRS may be able to double IT modernization workload with COVID funds

House pulls funding from VA commission to close hospitals in FY 2023 spending bill

OPM, NTEU offer recommendations to improve relationships between agencies, unions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up