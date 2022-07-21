WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Home » Latin America News » Mexico's leading fixed-line telephone…

Mexico’s leading fixed-line telephone company hit by strike

The Associated Press

July 21, 2022, 3:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) —

About 30,000 workers at Mexico’s largest fixed-line telephone and internet company went on strike Thursday, but the company pledged to continue providing service.

Teléfonos de Mexico, better known as Telmex, was once a state-owned company that controlled basically all phone service in Mexico. But since its privatization in the 1990s, anti-monopoly controls have forced it to yield ground to other cellphone and internet providers.

Telmex and its subsidiaries had been known for relatively cordial relations with the national Telephone Workers union, which said its strike was the first at the company since 1985.

The company said its networks are now automated and would continue to operate.

Telmex said the demands of its unionized employees were not consistent with “the financial viability of the company.”

Unionized employees are demanding a 7.5% wage hike, plus a 2.9% increase in benefits. That would put them just over the current inflation rate of about 8%.

The union said the company had offered increases of 4.4% in wages and 1.1% in benefits.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS scales back next-gen fleet plans, commits to more electric vehicles

House pulls funding from VA commission to close hospitals in FY 2023 spending bill

Army recruiting challenges mean force could shrink by tens of thousands more soldiers

OMB sets deadline for agencies to deliver future office space plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up