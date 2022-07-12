RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine gets $1.7B in fresh aid | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Iran to send armed drones to Russia | Medic describes Russian captivity 'hell'
Home » Latin America News » Dozens dead, injured in…

Dozens dead, injured in Haiti’s capital in gang clashes

The Associated Press

July 12, 2022, 7:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Dozens of people have died in four days of gang battles in a violent neighborhood of Haiti’s capital, the latest eruption of bloodshed in a wave of increasing violence sweeping the country, local officials said Tuesday.

Jean Hislain Frederick, deputy mayor in Cite Soleil district of Port-au-Prince, said that the fighting erupted Friday in a clash between members of rival gangs and that at least 50 people had died and more than 50 were wounded.

The violence began just a day after the first anniversary of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Since Moïse was killed, violence has soared in Haiti as gangs battle over territory, and the government has struggled to crack down.

The aid group Doctors Without Borders said that thousands of people were trapped in Cite Soleil without drinking water, food and medical care.

The organization called on other humanitarian groups for help and it urged the gangs “to spare civilians.” In a press release, it said three of its members were treating wounded people in an area of Cite Soleil called Brooklyn.

“Along the only road into Brooklyn, we have encountered corpses that are decomposing or being burned,” Mumuza Muhindo, Doctors Without Borders head of mission in Haiti, said in the statement. “They could be people killed during the clashes or people trying to leave who were shot — it is a real battlefield. It is not possible to estimate how many people have been killed.”

Local officials said the fighting involved the rival gangs known as G9 and G-Pep.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

USPS regulator fires its chief data officer following felony arrest

The federal pay gap is shrinking, but advocacy groups are calling for more

Long-time GSA executive Bennett passes away; CISA, NOAA, FBI gain new IT leaders

DHS puts the kibosh on saying ‘pilot’ as it deals with new congressional reporting requirements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up