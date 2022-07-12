RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine gets $1.7B in fresh aid | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Iran to send armed drones to Russia | Medic describes Russian captivity 'hell'
Big gunbattle on edge of Mexico City wounds 2 officers

The Associated Press

July 12, 2022, 7:20 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City police engaged in a shootout Tuesday with more than a dozen gunmen armed with a .50 caliber sniper rifle, grenades and a machine gun, authorities said.

City police chief Omar Garcia Harfuch wrote in his social media accounts that officers were wounded.

He said that 14 suspects had been detained and that officers freed two kidnap victims who were apparently being held against their will.

The shootout took place in Topilejo, a town on the city’s rural, southern edge. The mountains on the city’s southern rim have long been used by kidnap gangs and other criminals for hideouts.

