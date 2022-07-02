WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine first lady pleads for more US arms | Ukrainian refugees forced to escape to enemy soil | Russia declares plans to grab more land in Ukraine | Sky-high diesel prices
2 American tourists injured in crocodile attack in Mexico

The Associated Press

July 20, 2022, 6:17 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two U.S. tourists were injured by a crocodile at Mexico’s Puerto Vallarta resort when one went swimming in the ocean at night and the other went in the water to help him.

The civil defense office in the western state of Jalisco said Wednesday the first American suffered bites to his legs, arm, abdomen and chest. The second, who went in the water to help, suffered a wound to his hand.

The office said both men were given first aid at the scene. It said both men were from Colorado, but did not specify a hometown for either.

Crocodiles are a not infrequent sights in the coastal wetlands and shores of the Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

