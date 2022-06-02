RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | UK pledges missiles to Ukraine | US, Germany to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine | What's in US military package to Ukraine? | Why Poland is boosting infrastructure
Home » Latin America News » US extradites ex-Mexican governor…

US extradites ex-Mexican governor to face corruption charges

The Associated Press

June 2, 2022, 4:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The United States has extradited a former Mexican border state governor to his homeland, where he is accused of embezzling millions of dollars in state funds.

César Duarte, who was governor of Chihuahua state, was sent back to Mexico to face corruption charges stemming from his time in office.

Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department said Thursday that Duarte will face charges roughly equivalent to embezzlement and conspiracy in Mexico. The charges involve almost $5 million on state funds that Duarte allegedly took during his 2010-2016 term.

Lawyers for Duarte have said the charges are politically motivated.

Mexico requested Duarte’s extradition in late 2019.

The former governor, a member of the once dominant Institutional Revolutionary Party, unsuccessfully sought asylum in the U.S. shortly before he was arrested in Miami in July 2020.

Duarte moved to the U.S. with his family after leaving office.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

OMB 'heavily focused' on early-career recruitment in President's Management Agenda

IRS seeks to fast-track 4,000 hires to improve taxpayer experience

USPS sees potential to buy more electric vehicles under facility consolidation plan

DoD tells industry how it will handle cost of inflation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up