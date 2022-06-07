RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine recovers bodies from plant | UN says Ukraine facing sexual violence, trafficking crisis | US media face Russian visa denial
Home » Latin America News » Mexican footbridge collapses as…

Mexican footbridge collapses as mayor inaugurates it

The Associated Press

June 7, 2022, 2:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The mayor of the Mexican city of Cuernavaca was proudly inaugurating a footbridge over a scenic stream Tuesday when the bridge collapsed, sending him and about two dozen other people plunging into a gully.

The hanging bridge made of wooden boards and metal chains had recently been remodeled. Video of the collapse suggested the boards separated from the chains supporting them.

Local officials, including city council members, fell about 10 feet (3 meters) onto rocks and boulders in the streambed.

Cuauhtémoc Blanco, the governor of Morelos state, where Cuernavaca is located, said the the wife of Mayor José Luis Urióstegui and reporters were among those on the bridge when it fell.

The head of the state civil defense office, Enrique Clemente, told the Milenio television station that about eight people were injured, many with broken bones. The mayor was not listed as among those seriously hurt.

The crush of officials and journalists on the bridge during the inauguration may have exceeded its planned capacity.

Cuernavaca, located just south of Mexico City, has long been a weekend getaway for capital residents due to its abundance of water and balmy climate.

The footbridge was part of a river walk along one of the city’s many streams. Cuernavaca has undergone explosive growth and has largely ignored or polluted many of its waterways. The river walk was intended to be part of a revival of the city’s natural attractions.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

TSP participants experience login delays after online system update

DoD-commissioned study finds major shortcomings in civilian talent management

Survey: What's your experience with the TSP update?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up