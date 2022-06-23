RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia advances on front line | Ukraine expects support on joining bloc | Sanctioned Russian oligarch yacht in Dubai | Why Russia-Lithuania tensions are rising
Brazil: Raped girl, 11, gets abortion after initial refusal

The Associated Press

June 23, 2022, 6:22 PM

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian prosecutors said Thursday that a raped 11-year-old girl had received a legal abortion after a judge blocked her for weeks from ending her pregnancy.

Federal prosecutors in the state of Santa Catarina said in a statement that Polydoro Ernani de São Thiago hospital had taken “measures to interrupt the minor’s pregnancy” after a formal request made on behalf of the girl’s family.

Doctors refused to perform the procedure because the child was in her 22nd week of pregnancy.

Some anti-abortion activists argue Health Ministry recommendations urge a 20- to 22-week limit on the procedure. But Daniela Félix, a lawyer for the family of the child, and other legal experts said Brazilian law makes no mention of a limit in the case of rape victims or when a woman’s life is in danger.

The 11-year-old, who was 10 when she was raped, was in her 29th week when the abortion was finally carried Wednesday night, amid outrage against judge Joana Ribeiro Zimmer for her actions in the case.

Earlier this week, Brazil’s judicial watchdog agency said it would investigate Zimmer for asking the child at a filmed hearing May 9 whether she understood how pregnancies happen and suggesting the girl should “hold on a little more” to save the fetus.

The girl repeatedly said she did not want to give birth.

The case, reported by the website The Intercept Brasil last week, prompted associations of magistrates and human rights groups to ask that Zimmer be removed from her post.

Zimmer said in a statement Wednesday that she “will not speak about parts of the hearing, which were illegally leaked.” She also said she will remain silent about the case “to assure the due and full protection to the child.”

The probe on Zimmer’s methods will be conducted by the same Santa Catarina court system in southern Brazil and its decision with be referred to her own court in the southern Brazil state, and then taken for the national watchdog to make its final decision.

