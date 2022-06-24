RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia advances on front line | Ukraine expects support on joining bloc | Sanctioned Russian oligarch yacht in Dubai | Why Russia-Lithuania tensions are rising
Home » Latin America News » AP Week in Pictures:…

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press

June 24, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JUNE 17-23, 2022

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Esteban Felix in Santiago, Chile.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | National News | World News

Under infrastructure law, federal firefighters to see increase in pay

Navy's data-driven approach to sustainment finds huge room for improvement in ship maintenance

VA confidence in new EHR 'shaken' following cases of patient harm, McDonough says

CISA advisors recommend agency cut onboarding time to 90 days

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up