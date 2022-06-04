RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia advances on front line | Ukraine expects support on joining bloc | Sanctioned Russian oligarch yacht in Dubai | Why Russia-Lithuania tensions are rising
4 police, up to 8 suspects killed in western Mexico

The Associated Press

June 23, 2022, 4:05 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Four police in western Mexico are dead after they were drawn into an ambush-style shooting late Wednesday.

Luis Joaquín Méndez, the chief prosecutor of the western state of Jalisco, said four municipal policemen in the city of El Salto responded to a call about armed men at a house. Once they arrived, a woman answered the door and told them nothing was wrong.

But the gunmen inside used the opportunity to open fire on the police, some of whom were dragged into the home and killed.

Ricardo Santillán, the police chief of El Salto, called the shootings “a cowardly act.”

Gov. Enrique Alfaro wrote that police reinforcements later showed up and engaged in a shootout with the suspects, killing eight of them and wounding three.

