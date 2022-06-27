Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
Home » Latin America News » 27 Haitians rescued from…

27 Haitians rescued from uninhabited Puerto Rico island

The Associated Press

June 22, 2022, 4:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday that it recently rescued 27 Haitian migrants from the rocky cliffs of an uninhabited island that lies between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

The two-day rescue operation began on June 7 after the Coast Guard said it detected an illegal smuggling boat near Puerto Rico’s Monito Island. Officials said they arrested three illegal smugglers and rescued nine of 27 Haitians who jumped into the water upon seeing the Coast Guard.

The agency said dangerous conditions prevented it from rescuing the remaining Haitians, adding that it left food, water and other supplies for them until it returned the next day to rescue the remaining 18 Haitians.

The rescue occurred almost a week before funerals were held in Puerto Rico for 11 Haitian women who died after an overloaded boat they and other migrants were on capsized near the U.S. territory last month. Authorities believe between 60 and 75 migrants were onboard, with 38 rescued and 11 dead.

The Coast Guard said it has intervened in 64 illegal smuggling voyages from Oct. 1 to May 31, adding that more than 1,200 migrants from the Dominican Republic and 370 Haitians have been detained. The agency said the number of Haitians detained in the past year has spiked compared with previous years.

Haiti is currently wracked by an increase in gang-related violence with kidnappings and killings on the rise as a growing number of people flee the country of more than 11 million in search of a better and safer life.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

USCIS sets ambitious hiring, processing goals to shrink massive immigration case backlog

Under infrastructure law, federal firefighters to see increase in pay

IRS expects to finish processing 2021 tax return backlog this week

DHS ‘centralizing’ disciplinary processes following 45-day review

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up