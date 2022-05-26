RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | World pushes to get grain out | Russia bolsters army | PHOTOS: Scars of war | Hard path to justice in Bucha atrocities
Home » Latin America News » Powerful earthquake shakes southern Peru

Powerful earthquake shakes southern Peru

The Associated Press

May 26, 2022, 9:02 AM

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey said a magnitude 7.2 earthquake shook southern Peru on Thursday, though there were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The 7:02 a.m. (1202 GMT) quake was centered 13. kilometers (8 miles) west-northwest of Azangaro, but was fairly deep — 217.8 kilometers (135.3 miles) beneath the surface.

The quake swayed some buildings in La Paz, the capital of neighboring Bolivia, as well as in Peruvian cities such as Arequipa, Tacna and Cusco, but local authorities and radio stations had no reports of damage or victims.

