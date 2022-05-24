RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia still bogged down in Ukraine 3 months later | Philippine President Duterte criticizes Putin | Russian sentenced for war crimes
Police raid in Rio de Janeiro favela sparks intense shootout

The Associated Press

May 24, 2022, 9:36 AM

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Police in Rio de Janeiro raided the Vila Cruzeiro favela before dawn Tuesday in an operation that prompted a fierce firefight. The number of people killed wasn’t immediately clear.

The operation was aimed at locating and arresting criminal leaders, some from other states, police said in a statement.

The statement said agents were fired upon while preparing their incursion, that one resident was shot and killed and 11 people were found wounded after the shootout. Local media outlets Globo and G1 reported that more than 10 people had been killed. The operation was conducted jointly by the state’s military police and federal highway police. Police apprehended 16 vehicles, 13 automatic rifles as well as pistols and grenades, the statement said.

