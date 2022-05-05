RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine repels attacks, combat rages on | Ukraine troops remain stuck in steel mill | Europeans weigh costs of cutting Russian energy
Home » Latin America News » Mexicans recreate 1862 Cinco…

Mexicans recreate 1862 Cinco de Mayo victory over French

The Associated Press

May 5, 2022, 5:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Residents in Mexico City marched, danced and fired blanks from muskets Thursday to mark the 160th anniversary of the 1862 victory over French troops in the nearby city of Puebla.

Known as the Battle of Puebla, the victory gave rise to the Cinco de Mayo, a holiday more celebrated in the United States than in Mexico.

The French invasion of the 1860s was eventually, if briefly, successful.

The invasion set up the 1864-67 reign of Emperor Maximillian, who was later deposed and executed.

Puebla residents dressed as French troops and Zacapoaxtlas, the Indigenous and farmer contingent that helped Mexican troops win.

Pedro Rodríguez, a customs service worker, dressed in the straw hat and kerchief of a Zacapoaxtla, with the modern addition of some sun glasses to ward off the harsh sunlight.

“This is about winning the battle in honor of the flag of Mexico,” Rodríguez said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

IRS looks to automate how it processes paper tax returns to tackle its backlog

VA hired 59,000 employees this fiscal year, but still struggles with workforce shortages

SSA acting commissioner ‘concerned’ about employee exhaustion, lack of engagement

Biden ends nearly 20-year drought by publicly recognizing 2021 Presidential Rank Awards recipients

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up