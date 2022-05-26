RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | World pushes to get grain out | Russia bolsters army | PHOTOS: Scars of war | Hard path to justice in Bucha atrocities
Home » Latin America News » Cruise ship smokestack catches…

Cruise ship smokestack catches fire in Turks & Caicos

The Associated Press

May 26, 2022, 1:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The smokestack of a Carnival Cruise ship docked in the Turks & Caicos Islands caught fire on Thursday and officials allowed guests and crew members to go ashore as heavy smoke billowed into the air.

Carnival said in a statement that no one was injured during the incident in Grand Turk, although it was not immediately clear what caused the fire, which was filmed by passengers.

“All guests and crew are safe,” the company said.

The Carnival Freedom had departed Florida on Monday for a five-day cruise.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | Lifestyle News | World News

VA will 'continue to work' plan to rethink real-estate needs if AIR commission fails to launch

Army starting probe into new military housing issue reports, lawmakers want answers from other services

TSP’s modernization project set to launch June 1 after transition period

NTEU calls for clearer FLRA guidelines to increase federal-labor efficiency

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up