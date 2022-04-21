RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Relentless attacks pound Mariupol | New military assistance coming for Ukraine | Report: Russian banks rebuffed | Photos
Home » Latin America News » Nicaragua rattled by 6.7-magnitude earthquake

Nicaragua rattled by 6.7-magnitude earthquake

The Associated Press

April 21, 2022, 9:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Pacific coast of Nicaragua was rattled by a 6.7-magnitude earthquake early Wednesday.

But the country’s national disaster prevention agency did not immediately report any damages or deaths.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred about 36 miles (58 kilometers) west south-west of the coastal town of Masachapa, which itself is located southwest of the capital, Managua.

The quake hit Wednesday at around 1:42 a.m. local time (7:42 am UTC).

Vice President Rosario Murillo said the quake was felt along the coast, and officials were monitoring for any reports of damage.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

Will the Air Force continue with its chief architect experiment? Kendall says maybe more is needed

Intel community weighs role of open source intelligence amid Ukraine conflict

Congress upholds pay freeze for political appointees, vice president through end of 2022

USPS continues postal banking pilot, despite House Republicans' objections

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up