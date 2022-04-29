RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | House passes bill to speed Ukraine aid | Explosions rock Kyiv | Putin gas cutoff shakes up Europe | What Biden's requested aid might buy
Home » Latin America News » AP Week in Pictures:…

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press

April 29, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

April 22-28, 2022

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Fernando Vergara in Bogota, Colombia.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | National News | World News

Two years into the pandemic, federal employee engagement drops in 2021 FEVS

House lawmakers seek VA EHR pause, 'gravely concerned' for patient safety

DISA reorganization showing early returns, deputy director says

Federal banking agencies trying to ensure AI, ML benefit most rather than the few

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up