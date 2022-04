5 Mexico marines on firefighting flight hurt in copter crash

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican military helicopter on a mission fighting forest fires crashed Tuesday, causing non-life threatening injuries…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican military helicopter on a mission fighting forest fires crashed Tuesday, causing non-life threatening injuries to the five marines on board, Mexico’s navy said.

The accident occurred shortly after the Russian-built Mi-17 helcicopter took off from a landing strip in the Pacific coast city of Mazatlan.

The navy said the injured marines were being treated at a navy hospital.

Video posted on social media showed the craft hovering and then losing stability, spinning on its axis and plunging into a field.

